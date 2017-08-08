terça-feira, 8 de agosto de 2017

Surpresa!


Por Carlos Maurício Mantiqueira

Já estou numa idade em que quase não mais me surprendo.

Outro dia fui apresentado a uma pesquisadora que estuda a civilização grega anterior ao período clássico. Quase cai de costas ao constatar que eu, um generalista, jamais tinha cogitado a respeito.

Recorri ao santo Google e achei uma pista: os dois livros abaixo:
"Ancient Greece: From Prehistoric to Hellenistic Times" by Thomas R. Martin

e
“Literacy and Paideia in Ancient Greece”
by Kevin Robb
Em compensação, a culta pessoa nunca tinha ouvido lalar em Franco Maria Ricci (o maior editor do século XX) e de sua revista FMR.
Acredito piamente na existência de universos paralelos.


Carlos Maurício Mantiqueira é um livre pensador.
