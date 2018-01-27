Iluminação Tardia

“País Canalha é o que não paga precatórios”
Por Carlos Maurício Mantiqueira
Nós homens somos todos bocós. Os mais afortunados chegam algum dia a ter um vislumbre de como são as mulheres, de quem sempre fomos joguetes.
Uma mulher brilhante publicou em sua página de uma das redes sociais, o seguinte: “Quero um homem que me entenda e, depois, me explique !”.
Este pobre pensador, divorciado há muitos anos, chegou a um “Nirvana” de paz de espírito que lhe possibilitou cogitar sobre temas graves, sem “buzinação” nas orelhas.
Por ironia, agora já um velho, sinto falta da graça, do charme, da companhia e da imprevisibilidade de uma “deusa”.
Os paradoxos são semelhantes às dúvidas de Zerlina, no “Don Giovanni” de Mozart: “Vorrei e non vorrei!“ (da ária “Là ci darem la mano”).
No passado nossos caipiras diziam: “Procurando sarna para se coçar”.
Parece que estou vendo o embate entre meu anjo da guarda e a serpente da tentação.
Certa vez um conselho materno disse: “Fuja das águas remansosas; procure a força da correnteza!”.
Como sempre fui exagerado, talvez me atire nas beiradas das cataratas do Iguaçu.
Se sobrar e for encontrado algo, deste “cuerpo enfermo, que no resiste más”, peço por epitáfio:
“Servo de Deus, defensor da Pátria, escravo da beleza e senhor de seu destino”.
Aqui D'El Rey!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jm1anurhbeg
Guantanamera Lyrics - The Sandpipers
Guantanamera
Guajira Guantanamera
Guantanamera
Guajira Guantanamera
Yo soy un hombre sincero
De donde crecen la palma.
Yo soy un hombre sincero
De donde crecen la palma.
Y antes de morir me quiero
Echar mis versos del alma.
Guantanamera
Guajira guantanamera
Guantanamera
Guajira guantanamera
Mi verso es de un verde claro
Y de un carmín encendido.
Mi verso es de un verde claro
Y de un carmín encendido.
Mi verso es un ciervo herido
Que busca en el monte amparo.
The words mean "I am a truthful man from the land of the palm trees.
And before dying, I want to share these poems of my soul.
My poems are soft green. My poems are also flaming crimson.
My poems are like a wounded fawn seeking refuge in the forest.
The last verse says:'Con los pobres de la tierra'. With the poor people of this earth I want to share my fate. The streams of the mountains please me more than the sea."
(background)
Por los pobres de la tierra
Quiero yo mi suerte echar
Por los pobres de la tierra
Quiero yo mi suerte echar
Y el arroyo de la sierra
Me complace más que el mar
